Marion County Career and Technology Center Engineering I and II include, from left, Hunter Ford, Bailey Moulds, Zach Ortega, John Ellzey, Jordin Ratliff, John Johnson, Jalyn Pace, Sarah Lewis, Jacob Johnson, Gabe Ward, Logan O’Quin and Hunter Herring. | Photo submitted
The local Engineering chapter of TSA (Technology Student Association) at the Marion County Career and Technology Center collected and donated items to St. Luke’s Home Health and Hospice. The students of Mrs. Anna Woodrow’s Engineering I and II class also created holiday cards to be distributed to the patients as well. Pictured are some of the students in the Engineering II class from East Marion High School, West Marion High School, Columbia High School and Columbia Academy.
Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.