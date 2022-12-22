The second year carpentry students at the Carl Loftin Marion County Career and Technology Center have been working hard during the first semester of the year. Throughout the school year they will be building a storage shed in order to gain the experience of laying out and framing a building. They will go through the entire process of building, creating a foundation, framing the floor, walls, ceiling joists and rafters. They will also install a door and a couple of windows in the building. So far, the students have most of the building framed except the rafters for the roof. The Construction Technology/Carpentry class is taught by
Mr. Bryan Porter.