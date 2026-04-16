This is our JXN Water experience: We are a relatively small business employing 10–15 people. Our water billing history was relatively consistent with the City of Jackson until 2016 when we experienced the first extended period of not receiving any bills (12 months). From this point going forward inconsistent billing characterized our history with the City of Jackson Water Department. Over 60 percent of our billing was based on “estimated” meter readings. We received only 33 invoices over a 116-month period. Then the highly anticipated takeover by JXN Water occurred. We would learn that our water troubles had only just begun.

JXN Water assumed control of the City’s water system in November 2022. Two weeks after the takeover, JXN Water replaced the meter that had been installed by Siemens several years earlier. However, before the contractor’s truck could get out of sight, a significant leak manifested at the location of the new meter. Immediately we reported the leak. We continued to report it that day, the following week, and for months thereafter. Twelve months would pass before the leak was finally repaired. By that time, standing water fully covered the shoulder and one travel lane of US Highway 80, limiting eastbound traffic to a single lane. The leak resulted in a bill of $45,476.

It is not surprising that a 12-month leak would produce a large bill. What was surprising were the inexplicable monthly amounts billed after the repair. The bills for the next five months (after the repair) were, respectively: $33,000, $25,000, $26,000, $11,000, and $9,500. Compare that with the median billing of approximately $3,000 per month during the 12 month leak period. Our account balance reached $128,000.

Shortly after the leak was repaired, JXN Water began efforts to collect the outstanding balance. They issued four credits totaling $101,000, leaving a balance of approximately $50,000. At that point JXN Water stood firmly by the remaining balance and refused to offer any additional credits.

Of course, we disputed the balance and the seemingly subjective method used to calculate it. JXN Water insisted that the high usage after the repair must have been caused by an undetected leak somewhere on our property. They suggested we hire a plumbing contractor to investigate. We immediately hired the specific contractor they recommended.

The contractor found no leak. However, he determined that our property’s water pressure and flow rate were abnormally low. Upon further inspection, the contractor discovered the flow valve was barely turned to the “On” position. This made the five consecutive months of extremely high billing after the leak repair impossible. JXN Water did not accept this explanation.

Despite hiring a plumber at JXN Water’s suggestion and the plumber determining that the water valve was not fully open, JXN Water continued to stand by the $50,000 balance.

Over a 10-year period (October 2014 through March 2025), an analysis of our billing showed the following:

55 invoices received over 120 months

30 of the 55 invoices were based on “estimated” meter readings

12 months with no invoice: June 2014 – July 2015

7 months with no invoice: September 2017 – March 2018

35 months with no invoice: November 2018 – October 2021

A small aside: Our business has occupied this location for 37 years. However, our water account is still in the name of the previous owner. This is a minor detail, but it speaks volumes about the level of care (or lack thereof) that the provider shows its customers.

Our account with JXN Water is officially “closed,” yet JXN Water continues to receive and cash the checks we send each month. JXN Water deserves significant credit for bringing the city’s water system back from the brink. However, when it comes to customer relations and account resolution, JXN Water seems to be in water over its head.

Mark Henry is a Northsider.