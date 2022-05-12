Trey Carley, Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Bank, announced that Todd Watts has joined Citizens Bank as Executive Vice President, President of Retail Banking and President of the Highway 98 Branch.

Watts is an experienced banker with 30 years of experience in the banking industry. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a bachelor’s in Business Administration and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

Watts is a member and past president of the Columbia Rotary Club, past chairman of the Marion County Development Partnership, board member of Marion County Development Foundation, board member of Marion County Economic Development District and past board member of Columbia Academy.

Todd and his wife, Kellie Russell Watts, have three children, Jon Luke, Alexander and Ladner. They are members of First Baptist Church of Columbia, where he serves as a deacon.

“Todd is no stranger to Citizens Bank, and we are very pleased to have him re-join our team in Columbia. We believe his unique skillset will be an asset to our bank and the customers we serve,” Carley said.