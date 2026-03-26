On May 17th, 2025, Korinn Lexine Lowery and Ethan Tyler Knight exchanged vows beneath the presence of the historic Marion County Courthouse, transforming Main Street in Downtown Columbia, Mississippi, into the most enchanting open-air chapel. With the courthouse rising behind them and loved ones gathered in and along the streets, the couple began their forever in the very heart of the bride’s hometown.

Korinn is the daughter of Shae and Jennifer Lowery of Columbia, Mississippi. Ethan is the son of Blake and Crystal Knight of Franklinton, Louisiana. Brother Harold Gaddy of Bible Baptist Church in Thomas, Louisiana, officiated the ceremony.

A charming Southern street celebration unfolded in a vibrant palette of blue, green and yellow. Wicker baskets overflowed with blooms, and elegant chinoiserie vases lined the aisle, creating a timeless touch.

The bride wore a strapless Lazaro Bridal gown adorned with delicate petal detailing, purchased from The Bridal Path in Madison, Mississippi. She completed her look with a flowing veil and chartreuse-colored heels. Korinn recreated her mother’s bridal portraits, which were also taken in the gardens of the Hugh White Mansion in 1997.

The bride’s twin sister, Klaudia Lowery Hobgood, served as Maid of Honor in a vibrant chartreuse gown. Bridesmaids Jordan Lott, Shelby Bedwell Martin, Brook Bertone Oglesbee, Katelyn McKenzie Rhodes, Audrey Turnage, Addison Turnage, Kennedy Thomas, Sloan Thomas and Mary Grafton Hobgood wore an assortment of complementary styles and hues. Flower girls Abby Raye Lowery, Kaiah Ladner, Cora Kingston, and Neely Kate Pigeon were dressed in white pleated dresses. Hair styling was provided by the talented team at Endless Summer — Jodi Raynes, Katelyn Reid and Rylee Anthony McNabb — while Savannah Knight and Skylar Stuart perfected each bridal look with makeup.

Ring bearers Nash Kingston and Charlie Kingston coordinated with the groom and groomsmen. The groom’s father, Blake Knight, proudly stood as best man. Groomsmen included Eli Lowery, Trey Hobgood, Jonathan Turnage, Drew Knight, Evan Sinopoli, Bryson Thomas, Christian Brown, Hunter Temples and Jonathan Shelby.

The groom and his groomsmen were outfitted by John White in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The ceremony took place at the intersection of Main and Second Streets, where wooden chairs from Taylor’s Rental lined the aisle. Blue-and-white chinoiserie vases and wicker baskets brimming with florals created a picturesque pathway, while wicker pedestal urns — specially ordered from Vietnam — held sweeping greenery branches. Florals were lovingly arranged by the bride, her sister, family and friends. Korinn incorporated cherished chinoiserie pieces from her own collection, as well as selections from her mother-in-law and childhood friend Molly Stringer Cuevas. The day was seamlessly coordinated by Stephanie Guidroz.

Escorted by her father, Korinn carried a bouquet she thoughtfully designed herself, featuring white and green hydrangeas, white tulips and lush greenery. Bridesmaids carried white tulips and daisies. The coordinating boutonnieres and bridesmaid bouquets were created by family-friend, Julie Tisdale. As the bridal party processed into the street, violin instrumentals of “I Cross My Heart” and “Forever and Ever, Amen” filled the evening air. Following the ceremony, the couple joyfully recessed to “Southern Nights,” chosen by the groom.

After the ceremony, guests gathered at The Marquee at 618 for an indoor reception, with additional seating placed outside so friends and family could enjoy the warm Southern night. Deedra Watts hosted the indoor bar. The bride’s father and brother, alongside Robert Turnage, prepared smoked meats for the reception, while Dana Monk catered an array of flavorful sides. The groom’s mother created a tiered cheesecake at the bride’s request, and the groom’s hunting-themed dessert table featured assorted king cakes and cinnamon rolls made by Suzanne Crawford. A custom-built lemonade stand, seasonally operated by bridesmaid Mary Grafton Hobgood, served refreshing glasses to guests along the sidewalk. Guests also enjoyed classic popcorn from Marion Theater, adding a hometown touch.

A wooden dance floor was placed at the center of Main Street, where music and lighting by Danny Garner of Empyr DJ’s kept the celebration lively. The courthouse glowed overhead while marquee letters spelling “The Knights,” arranged by Ben Whatley of The Marquee at 618, illuminated the street. The evening was beautifully captured by ADL Photographer Adrianna Temples, videographer Chris Crawford and his second videographer, also named Chris. Artist Kristina Seal painted a live portrait of the bride and groom as guests looked on. At the night’s end, Korinn and Ethan made their getaway in a 1969 Camaro convertible owned by Vernon Watts.

The couple extends heartfelt gratitude to Mayor Justin McKenzie and Columbia City Hall for granting the permits that made their dream of a Main Street wedding possible.

After honeymooning in Antigua and Barbuda, the newlyweds returned home to Columbia, where they continued renovating their home. Ethan serves as a Project Manager at Chain Electric Company, and Korinn is a Speech-Language Pathologist at West Marion Primary School.