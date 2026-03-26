Alaina Hope Broom and Cameron Scott Moree were united in marriage on October 4, 2025, at half past five in the evening at The Magnolia Manor in Braxton, Mississippi. The ceremony was officiated by the couple’s pastor, David Whitten.

Alaina is the daughter of Richard and Michaela Broom of Sumrall. She is the granddaughter of Rance and Lois Broom of Columbia, Joan and Ed Summers of Columbia, and the late Earnest Stringer.

Cameron is the son of Cary and Amy Moree. He is the grandson of Roxie and Colleen Fornea of Angie, La.; David and Adena Moree of Troy, Ala.; and Sherrie Broom of Gulfport.

Attending as matron of honor was the bride’s sister, Hannah Hollingsworth, accompanied by maid of honor, Cameron Aultman. Bridesmaids included Lauren Lee, Madison Terry, Mattie Guerra, Ally Carr, Bailey Buckley, Jean-Elizabeth Courtney, Olivia Broom and Abigail Runnels. Alongside the bridesmaids were flower girls Andrea Runnels, Lilla Fornea, Ann Scott Fornea, Lucy Boyd and Molly Boyd.

Cary Moree, father of the groom, served as the best man. Groomsmen included Cooper Moree, Tyler Terry, Hunter Oglesbee, Alex Sibley, Ryan Cole Broom, Shea Stringer, Evan Smith, Cole Rowell and Jay Reagan. Stephen Tolar served as an usher. Following the groomsmen were ring boys Slade Fornea, Hanley Lowery and Grayson Lowery.

Special music was provided by Rori Watts, welcoming the bridal party into the ceremony singing "Worthy of It All." Continued music throughout the ceremony and reception was provided by Devan Goolsby (DJ Hooty). Floral arrangements were crafted by Judy Russell. The bride’s hair and makeup team consisted of Sarah Evans with Snatched by Sarah, Chelsea Pounds with Golden Hour Esthetics and Lauren Murphy. Providing content creation was Maggie Burge with Mi Amore Florals & Events; catering was provided by Nelda Terry with Enjoy the Occasion. The bride's dress and veil were custom designs from Showing Off by Ramona Cameron.

Friends and family celebrated with Alaina & Cameron until the final hour when they were wished off with bubbles.

The couple honeymooned in St. Lucia, and they now reside in Columbia