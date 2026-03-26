The bride, Paris Magee of Franklinton, Louisiana, daughter of Roger Magee and Jennifer Magee, and the groom, Evan Rockco, son of Jason Rockco, Kaylee Rockco, Jessica McDaniel, and Mitchell McDaniel, were united in marriage on May 2, 2025, at The Venue at Roseoak in Petal, Mississippi. The ceremony was officiated by Rev. Darrick Hoyt.

The outdoor ceremony was held in the presence of close family and friends. Following the ceremony, the couple celebrated with loved ones.

The bride and groom now reside together in Kokomo, Mississippi. In May 2026, they will celebrate their one-year anniversary and are so blessed and thankful that God has brought them together.