The following marriage licenses were filed in Marion County Circuit Court in January:

Joe Kenny Baylis Jr. of Columbia and Tamara Alexandria Cowart of Tylertown

William Blake Faust of Oakvale and Laken Brooke Hubbard of Oakvale

Michael Kardeen Gatlin of Foxworth and Adashia Monee Pauling of Columbia

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The COLUMBIAN-PROGRESS.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://columbianprogress.com/existing-subscribers