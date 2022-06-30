West Marion High School and West Marion Junior High School’s cheer teams attended the Universal Cheerleader Association Beach Camp in Gulf Shores, Ala. last week. Both squads had an amazing time learning new cheers, dances, stunts, pyramids and meeting new squads. West Marion was well represented each night winning in various activities throughout the week. A performance was given at the end of camp to show off all new materials and one final competition among squads that attended. Both junior high and high school brought home trophies and ribbons.