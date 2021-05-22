Wednesday afternoon West Marion High School held a reception to honor not one or two retirees, but most likely a record of seven people retiring, including Principal Gigi Dunaway, Athletic Director Mike McMullin and head softball coach, head football coach Brad Duncan, head girls basketball coach Steven Fortenberry, Roy Pittman, Linda Neal and Kim Ham.

The reception held in the gym had a table set up decorated for each one. Food and cake were served while everyone made their way around the educators, congratulating them on their retirements. There was a slideshow presentation where each offered advice to other teachers:

“Get to know your students. Don’t treat them as a name on your roll,” McMullin shared.

Dunaway added, “Never take for granted the impact you make every day in the lives of your students.”

Ham repeated a quote that was important to her, “When you teach what you love and share what you know, you open eyes, minds, hearts and souls to unexplored worlds.”

Fortenberry said, “Never forget where you come from nor where you want to go.”

“Be patient. Sometimes just giving the students time to process the information will help,” is the advice offered by Neal.

Pittman stated, “Focus on students and their lives as you teach, not tests, assessment or a piece of paper, but a relationship with your students can last into history; find the joy and peace that can only come from God as you face each day and pass it on to you students and those around you.”

And finally, Duncan had this to say, “Lighten up: Laugh mostly at yourself. Speak to your students. Talk and listen to them. Three words that can change your life and your students’ lives: Love, serve and care.

Also, during the slideshow were notes from people regarding the retirees' impact, or how West Marion Elementary Principal Ryan Stringer termed them, “The real Class of 2021.” Throughout the presentation, laughter and tears were seen across the gymnasium as the production continued.

However, in the end, Sandra Stringer said it best to the retirees, “Thank you for your part in making West Marion a better place.”