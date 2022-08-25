1) How good is Jakaden Mark, really?: When Jakaden Mark broke out during his sophomore season and tied for the county lead with 11 rushing touchdowns, it seemed like there was a small amount of luck playing a part of it. At the time, he was the third option in the running game, and there were several occasions where it felt like it just so happened to be his turn in the rotation when the Trojans got in the red zone that he ended up being the one to punch it into the end zone. Of that three-headed monster, he certainly wasn’t the power back that was leaned on in short-yardage situations.

But last season, despite being part of another elite three-headed rushing attack, Mark proved his 2020 season was no aberration. He was the best of the three runners, and the other two, Octavious Harvey and Larry Magee, are now playing in college. Yet, the question remains, how good is Mark, really? The question isn’t if he is good or great — the answer to that is he’s elite. It’s the level of elite that we’re talking about. He was invited to and performed well at camps for some big-time SEC programs during the summer, and he very well may be good enough to not only play in college but go straight to an SEC program.

With legitimate speed in the 4.4 range in the 40-yard dash, excellent vision, superb elusiveness and great contact balance, Mark is everything coaches dream of in a high school running back. The only thing that might keep him from getting an SEC offer out of high school is his 5-foot-8, 160-pound frame, but just turn on the tape. He plays much bigger than his listed size. He is absolutely the real deal and should be the first player opposing defensive coordinators circle when they watch West Marion film, and he should be circled by all sorts of college coaches on recruiting boards as well.

2) Which skill players step up?: As good as Mark is, he can’t do it alone. Of West Marion’s 2,796 combined rushing and receiving yards, only 1,259 of those yards belong to returning players. And of those 1,259 yards, 1,220 belong to Mark. That is a ridiculous amount of production to replace.

Head coach Brandon Thornhill is very excited about Elijah Kendrick and Quai Ward rising up to be big-time pieces for the offense, and Jude Stringer and Eli Rockco flashed some real potential during West Marion’s spring game and 7-on-7 scrimmages this summer. Each of those four is going to have to step up in major ways, and there will need to be even more names, to take some pressure off of Mark.

3) Will West Marion’s historically stingy defense return?: During Thornhill’s final two seasons as West Marion’s defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach, the Trojans defense was downright scary for opposing offenses. It was fast, physical and opportunistic and forced offenses to make big mistakes. That all culminated in Trojans limiting opponents to under 10 points per game in consecutive seasons.

But that all changed last year. With a big-time youth movement taking hold, the Trojans gave up 31.5 points per game with Columbia and Jeff Davis County each putting up more than 50 points. The 2021 Trojans were especially susceptible to giving up big plays, which does not bode well for winning games against really good teams.

Going into this season, West Marion lost its three best defensive players from a year ago, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the Trojans will be worse defensively. They had a lot of young guys playing throughout the season who earned a lot of experience along the way. The vast majority of West Marion’s defense returns, and that experience should help a lot. Experience especially helps limiting big plays, which tend to occur when there are missed assignments. Only time will tell how much that experience will pay off in 2022 though.