Junior Auxiliary of Columbia proudly named Benjamin Whatley as the 2026 Citizen of the Year during its annual Charity Ball on March 7.

Each year, the organization honors a community member who demonstrates outstanding service and commitment to making Columbia a stronger place to live.

Whatley was recognized for his dedication to creating safe, enjoyable spaces and opportunities for children and families throughout Marion County. Though known for his quiet and humble nature, his impact on the community has been significant.

Junior Auxiliary has partnered with Whatley on several initiatives, including the Free Movie Night for local children, and looks forward to continued collaboration that benefits the community.

Benjamin Whatley, who was named Citizen of the Year Saturday night, receives his flag from Junior Auxiliary President Jennifer Watts.