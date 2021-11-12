More than 1,500 relief pitchers entered the ring of the minor leagues in 2021 with their sights set on being the best, and one stood alone at the end of the year: Marion County’s very own Colby White. The flame-throwing righty from Foxworth was named the Minor League Reliever of the Year Tuesday, beating out four other nominees for the honor by receiving 44% of the vote.

White said he was excited when he first found out he won the award, and the announcement caught him by surprise. He had actually forgotten about it after the voting closed Nov. 4, but he received a text from a family friend congratulating him Tuesday morning, which is how he learned of the news. He immediately checked for himself to verify it and saw that the MiLB Twitter account tagged him in the award announcement.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “It’s crazy. It’s one of those things, to me, that proves that if you’re willing to go after something like that, work every day towards something like that and believe you can do it, you can accomplish it. It’s kind of another pat on the back and lets me know I’m heading in the right direction. I’m thankful for everyone that voted because ultimately, if people didn’t vote for me, I wouldn’t have won it.”

During spring training, White had no idea where he was going to start the season, whether it be Low-A, High-A or even Double-A. He was slightly disappointed when he was assigned to Low-A Charleston, but through dominating performance after dominating performance, he rose through the ranks to reach Triple-A and was even sent to the alternate site after the regular season in case the big league club needed him in the playoffs.

That kind of success all stemmed from his mindset of wanting to overachieve his sixth-round draft slot. Prior to the season, he looked at all of the pitchers drafted before him, from the first-round guys to the second, third, fourth and fifth-round guys, and told himself he wanted to have better stats than all of them.

“The thing I started noticing is I’m going to have to beat out a lot of guys if I’m going to be a big leaguer — and I will have to still do that for however many more years until it happens — but that’s what I was thinking this year. As a result of that, I ended up having a pretty good year and just kind of kept that mentality,” he said. “I didn’t settle for less than what I thought I could do. Every day I tried to stay level-headed and go to work like the last night wasn’t good or wasn’t bad. That’s what I think helped lead to this.”

He definitely proved to have the best numbers from his draft class this season with 104 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings with 11 saves, 0.66 WHIP and .124 batting average against. His 104 strikeouts led all minor league relievers.

White was also part of a team award as the Durham Bulls, Tampa Bay’s Triple-A affiliate that White finished the season with, won the vote to be named Best Team. He said the coolest aspect of being a part of the Best Team award was getting the opportunity to learn how the team goes about its business day-to-day and learning from guys who have been in the big leagues and have an abundance of knowledge to share.

To win the award, White needed support from not only baseball fans in general who were voting but also his family, friends and the communities (Marion County, Pearl River Community College and Mississippi State) he’s been a part of throughout his baseball career. Receiving that support means the world to him, and it’s something he’s no stranger to.

Since he graduated from West Marion, he’s had people from Marion County reaching out to him every step of the way either wishing him good luck or congratulating him on good games.

“It’s cool to see how well people keep up around here (in Marion County). Obviously they have their lives and stuff, and for them to take the time out of their day to vote for me and keep up with my games day-to-day while I’m gone is awesome,” he said. “Getting those encouraging messages have helped me a lot throughout being gone. It seems like I wasn’t really gone on the other side of the country playing ball when I get those messages. It seems like I’m right here in Marion County.”

On Tuesday, the day he learned of the award, he was actually contacted by his pitching coach who provided him with his offseason throwing program that he will be starting next week. Since the season ended, he’s given his arm a break, but he’s continued to lift weights and stretch and said he’s lost a little bit of fat he gained throughout the season.

A little over a year ago, White set a goal for himself to become flexible enough to be able to do the splits. About a week ago, he finally reached that objective and did a front split for the first time in his life. Flexibility is key for athletes to stay healthy because athletic motions put extreme stress on the body and having that extra flexibility allows the body to handle that stress.

He’s also spending part of his offseason working with young athletes at Next Level, teaching lessons in pitching, hitting and fielding. White said he loves being able to expose them to things that they have never been around before and witnessing their growth.

“It reminds you of when you were a kid and just purely loved the game of baseball, outside of money, outside of social media, outside of television or whatever,” he said. “It’s just a baseball with 108 stitches that is nine inches (around) and five ounces. It’s just a game. It’s cool seeing that.”

People interested in working with White and the experts at Next Level can contact them through the gym’s Facebook page.

White will report to Spring Training with the Rays in Port Charlotte, Fla. on Feb. 15, with the hope of making his major league debut in 2022.