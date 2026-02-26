No, this column is not a sales pitch.

And a disclaimer: since 1992, I have made the vast majority of my living selling print advertising.

But, is print advertising still relevant? In this razzle dazzle day and age of "targeted marketing" through social media, AI and countless digital and cable offerings that promise immediate results and statistics, why would a business or individual still spend money on an old-fashioned print ad?

Yes, print advertising has been around for decades -- centuries, in fact -- and there's a reason for that. Print remains one of the most trusted ways for brands to connect with people. Print has never really gone away and I will tell you that it never will.

In fact, many marketers who once moved on are finding their way back to the newspaper and magazine industries because of the trust and authority that print has always delivered.

For example, local papers are just that: local. Neighbors and potential customers will see ads placed and comment on them if produced well enough: at church, the grocery store, passing on the street, etc. Which leads to another important point about print advertising.

I've heard, for example, from skeptical potential advertisers in my sales efforts that, "Well, my ad just won't stand out among all the others." Is that not also the possible case with online advertising?! I'm sure I'm not the only one out there who gets annoyed when, after having searched for a product, I then get bombarded on Facebook, email and even my phone with offers and pitches. That's not effective advertising -- it's harassment.

Plus, MAKE your ad stand out. Sales reps and their designer teams can help you word your message succinctly and make it look in such a way that catches the eye and conveys what you want. Plus, you can call them and make changes (as timelines permit) whenever you want. Try that with Facebook or Roku ads and let me know how it works out for you.

And it's not an "either/or" proposition between print and digital. It's your business, company or product: you should utilize whatever means you can afford and whatever you think is appropriate. But, print strengthens your complete marketing approach and still delivers measurable value in today’s crowded marketplace precisely because of what it is.

When a person picks up a magazine or paper they usually sit down, focus, and read. They pay attention. They're not randomly scrolling like mad -- they're reading. They are looking. And that's when they see your ad. When that's done, a deeper connection to your brand is made even after they've put the publication down. The message in the ad has most likely been absorbed.

I can't tell you how many websites I would love to read or subscribe to but don't because of the endless pop-up ads that block my phone or computer. That's not a problem with print.

Plus, these days, a lot of print is created locally. People know the folks who work at the paper or magazine and know they're working with fellow community business people and supporters. That also goes a long way to establish trust and credibility.

National studies I've read by objective media research firms, indicate that, to my points above, print advertising is regarded as a credible medium because it appears in vetted, professional publications that audiences already trust.

I've also read that, according to a 2024 study, 82% of consumers trust print ads the most for purchase decisions. "When your ad appears in a respected publication, it inherits that reputation. Readers view your message as part of the curated content they chose to read," stated one study I read. In a magazine, by the way.

Digital ads flicker and fade. Physical ads capture and hold attention significantly longer than digital impressions, creating lasting focus and long-term brand recall.

Plus, many people keep their papers and magazines. Maybe not for months or years, but usually at least for a few weeks or months depending on the regularity of the publishing schedule.

Print also appeals to the readers' senses and emotions. The weight of a magazine, the feel of textured paper, even the design layout creates a feel and an experience that helps people remember the message more vividly than something they scroll past online. There are no pop-up blockers on a page and you can't press a button or skip an ad, unless you turn a page.

And, I can't tell you the times I've gone to offices and seen articles -- and yes, even print ads -- framed and/or matted on the walls. Not a Facebook post, social media image or digital ad. One of my greatest joys as a writer and salesman over the past 35 years is to see an article I wrote or an ad I sold years ago on the wall of an executive's office. It gives me extreme pride. Online articles are shared -- and then deleted.

Local newspapers connect advertisers with neighborhood audiences who value community businesses, as I mentioned earlier. And niche or industry magazines put your message in front of passionate readers who value the content, want to support it and, in the process, be seen for their support through advertising.

Recently, I received an email from a young, new marketing director for a major, Mississippi-based business that had been a client of mine for some time. She said the company was abandoning all print for digital marketing only. I won't go into specifics, but that's a huge mistake, especially for the market her particular business serves.

She'll discover that soon enough and I'm looking forward to when the company comes back to print again, which I'm pretty sure they will.

And while I was disappointed in receiving her email, it got me to thinking about why print advertising does indeed still matter. Maybe more than ever in today's disjointed, anxiety-ridden, divided world. Print is the great equalizer that exists to serve and inform communities and markets and, to my mind, act as a voice for the reader, in both editorial content and advertising.

I always tell my advertisers that I can't guarantee them sales or response -- no salesperson can really do that. But what I CAN guarantee is that a memorable, well-worded, informative and eye-catching, pleasing print ad will get attention wherever it's placed. And if the client is not happy, they can pick up the phone and call me and I'll help them find a solution. That's true of all print salespeople, here at our company and all others in the industry. Again, try doing that with the national digital players who often lock businesses into contracts that are very hard to get out of once that credit card number is on file.

Am I making a sales pitch here? Maybe so. But only by presenting demonstrable facts and what I know to be true having been in this business for many years. Of course, I want more commissions and to sell more ads -- that's obvious. However, in the world of capitalism, I won't succeed unless you, the client, does too. Advertising is not charity in any medium, print or otherwise -- it's a two-way street.

But it's a street we in the print world can walk alongside our clients with towards mutual success.

Jack Criss is the Executive Editor of the Mississippi Business Journal and the Delta Business Journal in Cleveland.