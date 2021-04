Coming off of a big walk-off win over Seminary that has the Wildcats in good position to make the playoffs, Columbia got humbled a little bit over the past week. The Wildcats (6-11-1, 2-3) had the week off of Region 8-3A competition but had a two-game series with Forrest County AHS that head coach Kyle Lindsey viewed as a good test for the Wildcats going in. However, Columbia wasn’t...