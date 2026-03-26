The Adams County Supervisor, who has yet to concede in the midterm primary, looks to support strong conservative candidates in the 2027 Mississippi election cycle.

Adams County Supervisor and successful oilman Kevin Wilson announced this week that he was donating $500,000 to a new political action committee “to support strong conservative leadership and build the foundation for a competitive 2027 cycle.”

Wilson, who recently ran for and lost his bid to be the Republican nominee in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District, told Magnolia Tribune that after that race, “I’m more committed than ever to staying engaged and fighting for the conservative values that matter to the people of this district.”

“This effort is about more than one campaign, it’s about building something that lasts, holding government accountable, and making sure taxpayers have a voice going forward,” Wilson said.

Wilson outspent his congressional Republican Primary opponent Ron Eller by nearly $140,000, reporting loans to his campaign of $150,000 in his pre-primary campaign finance report filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The midterm primary came down to the wire, with outlets refusing to call the race in favor of Eller for over a week as absentee and affidavit ballots were being counted. When the dust settled, Eller, who was the party’s nominee two years ago, was declared the winner. Just over 500 votes separated the two candidates at last reporting.

As of Wednesday, Wilson’s campaign consultant told Magnolia Tribune that the businessman has not conceded the 2nd Congressional District race. There has also been no word if Wilson will endorse Eller in the November General Election race against incumbent Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson and Democrat-turned-Independent candidate Bennie Foster.

Eller lost to Thompson in 2024 by a vote of 62% to 38%. In the 2024 election cycle, Eller advanced to a runoff in a three-person race, ultimately winning over Andrew Smith with 76% of the vote. Eller also sought the Republican nomination in 2022, losing to Brian Flowers that year in a runoff, pulling in 42% of the vote.

With the announcement of the half-million-dollar donation into the KLW PAC it appears Wilson is putting the midterm campaign behind him.

KLW PAC plans to focus its efforts on targeted races “where early organization, disciplined messaging, and strong voter engagement can make the greatest impact.”

“Mississippi voters want leaders who understand hard work, accountability, and the importance of doing things the right way,” said Ty Martin, general consultant to Kevin Wilson and Director of KLW PAC. “This investment allows us to start early, building the foundation, supporting the right candidates, and ensuring we are prepared to compete and win in 2027.”

However, at this juncture, no decisions have been made on the candidates KLW PAC will be supporting at the state, legislative or county level in the 2027 cycle.

“We’re taking a deliberate approach and are already having conversations as we evaluate potential opportunities, but no formal decisions have been made at this time. As the cycle takes shape, we’ll be in a better position to identify where we can have the greatest impact,” Martin told Magnolia Tribune. “Our focus is on supporting candidates with a track record of leadership, real-world experience, and a commitment to conservative principles.”

-- Article credit to Frank Corder for the Magnolia Tribune --