A resident of Hendricks Street Apartments, Larry Green, was arrested for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon Tuesday afternoon after allegedly firing two shots in the direction of an individual during an altercation. Nobody was shot during the incident.

The Columbia Police Department, who responded to the shots fired call shortly after 1 p.m., investigated the case and discovered one projectile and one shell casing at the scene. Detectives investigated further by reviewing security camera footage and learned that Green, 58, of Columbia shot at the individual twice from approximately 10 to 15 feet away.

The CPD considered an additional charge of aggravated assault: use of a deadly weapon, but investigators reported a lack of cooperating witnesses that would allow prosecutors to meet the burden of the charge. Lt. Jonathon Martin said the case will likely go to the Marion County Grand Jury, which will decide whether to charge Green with aggravated assault.

Residents of the apartment complex, which is behind Jefferson Middle School, reported conflicting stories on scene to the C-P about what transpired. Some residents alleged that Green shot and aimed a firearm at teenagers, while others claimed that he was attacked by a teenager and was acting in self-defense.

“We’re still trying to figure out exactly what happened,” CPD Capt. of Investigations Chris Brumfield said on scene.

Martin said that although the origin of the disagreement remains unknown, it appears that it was a petty argument that turned violent.

The CPD reported that it was the second time it responded to the apartment complex on Tuesday and that officers had only left for a few minutes when they got called back for shots fired.

Following the shooting, Green had a medical condition and was transported to the hospital at his own discretion, according to the CPD. A neighbor of Green’s said he may have had a seizure. Green was booked at the Marion County Regional Correctional Facility roughly three hours after the incident occurred.

As of Wednesday morning, Green remained in custody at the jail as he awaits a bond amount to be set.