If someone has never walked into Ann's Embroidery & Sublimation, located at 730 Main St., they would not know it is so much more than a sewing shop. The building alone is beautiful inside and out, but it also contains a large amount of treasures that can be bought and embroidered or just purchased and worn.

It is owned by Elizabeth Ann and Jeffery Sanders and has been in operation for 23 years. It offers embroidery and has a machine called a six head that can complete up to six items at once. The sublimation is a flat printing that cannot be felt when you rub your finger over it. Jeffery does the sublimation and direct garment printer.

The company embroiders bags, polo shirts, jackets, caps, handkerchiefs, chairs, baby bedding, bridesmaids' gifts and even horse blankets. They do promotional and every day monogramming. It doesn't matter how many a customer wants. It will do one or 100.

"If I can get it in a machine," Ann said, "we'll do it. There's not a lot we turn down. We’ll always do our best to take care of our customers. I don’t send it out to anywhere; I do it myself.”

Sanders began sewing when she was 15 years old, and when she got tired of working for somebody else, she turned to her husband, Jeffery, for advice. He told her to do what she does best — sew. She spent two years researching what it would take to start her own business and purchased the best equipment available. She officially started her business in 2001 (just 10 days before Sept. 11) in a 6-foot-by-10-foot room and opened in Columbia in 2003.

Sanders said there are a lot of people who will purchase an embroidery machine at home and don’t understand why it’s not the same. The reason, she said, is because they’re not using business-quality equipment or materials.

“I bought these machines in particular,” she said. “The quality is there, and that makes a difference. I have every kind of frame you can imagine to do whatever we need to do.”

Sanders has been joined by Yumina Warren in the shop for about five years, and Sanders said Warren is a very special person.

“I don’t know what I’d do without her,” she said.

Ann’s Embroidery has been expanding its business and can print T-shirts now and houses Jeffery’s Custom Crafts woodworking. It is about to add candles made by a local woman and plans to add a few more gift items.

Sanders said she appreciates local businesses that support it.

"I think local businesses should support local businesses and not give their business to out of town companies," Ann said. "Walt Massey has supported me since day one. I just finished an order for them."

Ann said it has extremely loyal customers with some coming in from Louisiana and Florida to continue doing business with the shop. Some will even mail their items because they love the work done by Ann's Embroidery & Sublimation. It does orders for law enforcement, emergency management, local schools, Woodlawn and other local businesses.

"I love this town," she said. "I love Main Street. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. I love the people here."

The Sanderses said if they ever sell the business, the building would not be sold with it. The bricks on the outside give the building an old, rustic look. On the inside, customers can look up through an oval opening in the center of the shop and see the upstairs. It is different and eye catching.

"Katrina messed it up, and we kept it," Ann said.

Ann’s Embroidery is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday. It can be reached at

(601) 444-0011.