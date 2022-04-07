The murder trial, which was set to begin Monday, of Gerrod D. Ball has been continued.

The defense has requested to see evidence obtained from the phones of the defendant, a key witness, Wendy Silas, and the victim, Jaron Burton. They claim the information is expected to contain Brady material and is crucial to Ball's defense.

Brady material is evidence known to the prosecution that is favorable to a defendant's case and point to the issue of guilt. The prosecution is obligated to disclose such information to the defense.

Ball remains out on bond.

The trial has been reset for Jan. 16, 2023.