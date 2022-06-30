With more than a decade on the bench and more than two decades practicing law, Circuit Judge Anthony Mozingo has seen and heard it all, leading him to reflect on his life and what advice he can give to others.

Mozingo was first elected to the Fifteenth Circuit Court District Judge position in 2010. He also served as a city court judge and a justice court judge.

Marion County is one of several that he serves, along with Judges Prentiss Harrell and Claiborne McDonald.

He has experience as an attorney for the Lamar County Board of Supervisors and the boards of directors of the Longleaf Trace, the West Lamar Water Association and the Lamar County Economic Development District.

"If a person is blessed to come to a point in life where they are able to do what they truly, sincerely believe the Lord would have them do with their life, if their job equals God's wish for them, they are by far the most blessed person," Mozingo said. "Most people don't ever reach that point. I don't know many who do."

Mozingo said God has blessed him to be in that position, and that any of the things that would have hindered him at a younger age, God took out of the way.

He said he has no ambition to do anything else and zero wish for political office or a future in politics.

In 23 years as an attorney, always in an adversarial position, he said he was never satisfied. When he became the neutral arbitrator, the decider, then he was fulfilled.

"Perseverance has been the key for me," Mozingo said. "I was defeated twice in the 90s for the office of district attorney. They were crushing defeats, and I lost by less than a percentage point. I was blessed to continue on to find my real calling. Had I been elected to that office, I would never be in this position."

Mozingo pointed out that accepting what God doesn't allow is as important as accepting his blessings.

He stressed that a person may not know when they will find their true purpose or calling, if they ever do, but that each person should be open to new possibilities and avenues.

For the circuit court position, he replaced someone to whom so many people were loyal. He said he had to earn their respect. He couldn't get their respect just based on the position he held. He had to build relationships with them.

He said building relationships and earning respect is a key to being in the right place and position.

"I steer clear of politics and stay in my lane," Mozingo said."I know my role, and I don't get in the role of others."