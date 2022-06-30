Staying current on training helps the members of the Columbia Fire Department be the best they can be at their jobs to keep themselves and the citizens of Columbia safe.

For the first time in history, every member of the CFD is certified to drive and operate a fire apparatus after Tommy Ramos, Scott Bennett and Logan Singley completed driver operator training at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Pearl. They graduated May 26 from driver/operator National Fire Protection Association 1002: pumper apparatus, which included 80 hours of training and took two weeks to complete.

Dalton Viniard, James Givings and Zack Peak completed rope one training in Pearl. They learned about high angle rescue, using pulleys and mechanics to rescue and how to repel. The CFD now has six firefighters trained for rope one.

Nobody in the department has completed rope two yet. The rope courses are difficult to get into, and rope one is a prerequisite for lots of other big technical courses. This rope training will be helpful any time there is a below-grade or high-grade rescue. This would include rescues in areas such as Red Bluff or off cell or water towers.

"With rope one training, we know how to rescue a 300-pound person at the bottom of Red Bluff by building a mechanical advantage so that just one person can pull up the victim and a rescuer," Zachary Peak said. "Of course, we want to have more than one person, but it is possible to do with just one. Use of ropes and pulleys allow us to use force most efficiently with minimum work."

They also learned what they can anchor to in different situations in order to safely rescue a victim.

Forrest Cawley completed instructor 1 and 2 classes, which is more hands-on and enables him to teach and certify the other firefighters. This allows the CFD to do in-house training and keeps them from having to go outside of the department and pay for it.

A HEAT house has been set up at the Marion County Businessplex for practicing with fires, and everyone in the county can train there. Cawley is able to teach classes there as well.

Training and requirements for the fire academy are physically demanding. The firefighters must be able to be dressed in their turnouts, or full gear, from head to toes within two minutes from a dead sleep.

Covid kept many of the firemen from being able to attend trainings over the past two years. Those who have completed rope one plan to complete rope two in 2023. Rope two will train on more technical things such as transferring victims across ravines.

In addition to having the completion of training delayed, the CFD does not have any of the equipment for these trained rope rescuers to use. Rope is very expensive and has a lifespan of only about 10 years if unused. It takes a good deal of the rope because each line has to have a safety, and every victim must have a safety. If one breaks, there must be a backup. Peak and Viniard said they are trying to figure out how to get the equipment, and they hope to have it by the end of this year.

Viniard, Givings and Michael Allan plan to complete fundamentals of search and rescue this year.

Cawley and Will Boyd plan to complete officer class 1 and 2 trainings this year as well and will be eligible to apply for a captain position. These trainings will teach them how to be effective leaders in the station, on fire grounds and are prerequisites for a captain position.

The CFD is shorthanded and is hiring at this time. More training could be completed if the department was fully staffed. The current firefighters are pulling extra shifts. If you would like to join the CFD, contact Chief Lyle Berard.