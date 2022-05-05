The Marion County Board of Supervisors requested clarification that the board has nothing to do with the Marion County School bond election or request. Board attorney Drew Foxworth emphasized that while each board member may have his own opinion of the bond issue, the board has nothing to do with it. If it passes, they are the ones who will collect the taxes because that is their responsibility.

County resident Jay Ginn spoke with the board about the bond election on May 4. He encouraged the board members to also let their constituents know the board has nothing to do with the bond issue, or they will be voted out of office when elections come up.

Ginn stressed holding teachers accountable, and you don't build a house starting with the roof.

He also said that "the community is not segregated on purpose. It just so happens that the blacks live on the east side and the whites live on the west."

"I think East may need updated facilities but not at the expense of dismantling the current process at West."

County Engineer Jeff Dungan spoke about projects that are underway in the county and about funding that can be applied for. Road paving bids for all county districts were opened Tuesday.

Bids for the courthouse roof south addition over the chancery clerk's office were approved to be advertised, and the bid opening will be June 7.

The county can apply for ARPA funding by July 1, and Emergency Road and Bridge Repair funds had to be applied for by May 8. For the ERBR funds, the state will give away a total of $100 million, but it is very competitive and there will be billions of dollars in applications from cities and states.

Dungan suggested the board focus on the closed bridges at Spell Drive, Black Creek Road, Robert Baggett Road and Pine Burr Road. Winners of the ERBR grants will be announced by the end of May.

Justice Court Judge Brandon Rowell met with the board and made a few requests and thanked the board for the new roof at the Justice Court building.

Rowell requested that a sign be placed on the Justice Court building so it will no longer have to be referred to as "the brick building with the green doors." He was given approval to get estimates for that and for a "cheap public address system" so that citizens can hear what is going on in court.

Sheriff Berkley Hall opened the floor for questions from the board. The only question was about the number of inmates housed at the jail currently as several board members had heard unusually high numbers (more than 1,000) being spoken of by some constituents. Hall let the board know there were 396 state inmates, 149 county inmates and 12 joint housed inmates at the time of the meeting. Hall said there is no way the jail could handle more than 1,000 inmates.

County CPA Charlie Prince went over the current status of the Marion County budget on May 3 with the board.

Prince reported that all funds look good. With 58% of the budget year gone, the county remains ahead in most areas. The receipts report and the cash balance report are in the positive. The facilities expenditures (amount spent) are at 61%, but revenue (amount received) is at 63.7%.

The only area that showed over budget in spending was lunacy court and custody of prisoners, which is at 78% of its operating budget. These two areas are difficult to budget for but must be covered by the county.

"We are hoping it will drop off near the end of the year," Prince said, "but it is what it is."

County resident Jordan Whittington came to the board with concerns about being back billed for service not used and that he did not realize he had a solid waste account and was never told that until he went to get his car tag.

The board agreed to look into the matter, but members all agreed that the law says that all occupiers must pay a solid waste bill as all occupiers create waste even if they do not put out trash for pick up.