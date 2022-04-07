What a difference a year makes. Columbia Academy lost its final 15 games of last season, but now the Cougars are just one win away from the South State Championship series after eighth-grader Logan Buckley dominated Game 1 of CA’s second-round series with Copiah Academy as the Cougars won 2-1 Monday night.

Buckley was absolutely electric on the mound after allowing a first-inning home run, settling in to strike out 11 and put up six consecutive zeroes. The lefty allowed just three hits and one walk and tossed the first seven-inning complete game of his young career in just 90 pitches. On top of his dominance on the mound, he drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Between last year and the early portion of this season, CA head coach Keith Stanley identified Buckley keeping his pitch count down to work deeper into games as the one area he could still improve on as the southpaw has never had any issues getting batters out despite his considerable youth. He had been building up towards pitching in the later innings with four starts of five full innings this year. His start against Central Hinds last week was a five-inning, complete game no-hitter that took just 68 pitches. That build-up, and his improved ability to consistently throw strikes to keep his pitch count low, culminated in his complete game Monday. In fact, he got even stronger in the seventh inning as his fastball velocity increased 2-3 miles per hour in the final frame.

“I think you’re starting to see a lot of maturity out of him. It’s going to be scary for a lot of opposing teams — I’m glad he’s ours,” Stanley said. “If he keeps going deep, we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”

The Cougars needed the heroics of Buckley, though, as they struggled mightily at the dish against Copiah ace Chris Ellis. The senior mixed his 82 mph fastball with a devastating curveball and a solid changeup that kept CA’s hitters off-balance. His ability to throw all three pitches for strikes limited CA to just three hits and produced a lot of ugly, swinging strike threes as well as several weakly-hit groundballs.

CA started off strong in the first inning, though, as Hays Carley drew a leadoff walk, stole second and came around to score on a Zach Lowery single up the middle. After being shut down in the second and third innings, the Cougars were gifted a golden opportunity in the fourth to surge ahead. Back-to-back errors and a four-pitch walk loaded the bases for CA with no outs, but Ellis rebounded to strike out CA’s 7-8-9 hitters in short order, much to the chagrin of the Cougars coaching staff.

But in the bottom of the sixth, Lowery drew a walk and Preston Sauls came in as a pinch runner. A cat-and-mouse game ensued between Sauls and Ellis, who tried to pick off Sauls three times and was nearly successful. However, after getting a feel for Ellis’ timing and pick-off move, Sauls got a great jump and easily stole second base. Then he advanced to third base on a passed ball and came around to score as Buckley laced a line drive to center field. Buckley then sent Copiah packing with three straight outs in the seventh.

Stanley described his feelings throughout the game in one word — stressful.

“When you don’t play well and still find a way to win, that’s the mark of a good team. These kids worked their tails off all year, all summer, all spring, and they deserve every bit of this. It has nothing to do with coaching,” he said. “I’ve been telling people all week that I like my bunch. They’re tough, smart and play hard, and that can take you a long way.”

Stanley gave a lot of credit to Sauls for him staying bought in despite having to adjust to a lesser role this season. The junior, who is arguably the best overall athlete in the entire school, started off the year as a starter but got off to a slow start at the plate and has since filled a utility role.

“He hasn’t been playing as regularly as he wants to, but Preston Sauls has bought in to a role we want him to be in and has been phenomenal with it. He plays when (Holton) Hartzog is on the mound and is a runner when Hartzog’s not on the mound. That kind of shows you where we are as a program that if a kid can buy in like that, we’re going to be a really good ball team,” Stanley said. “That’s the kind of leaders we need. He could’ve packed his bags two weeks ago and said he’s not playing, but he stuck it out and has a role. He’s obviously succeeding in that role because any other runner there might not (make it) home.”

With CA stealing Game 1, the Cougars now just have to beat the Colonels once as the series shifts to Copiah for a possible doubleheader Thursday. A second game Thursday will only be played if Copiah wins the matinee.

Stanley said the Cougars know Game 2 Thursday on the road will be just as challenging as the series opener because Copiah has another extremely talented pitcher in Drake Bayles, who is committed to East Mississippi Community College. The senior throws between 84-86 mph and mixes in a high-quality breaking ball. He has won his past five starts and thrown complete games in his last four.

Despite that challenge, Stanley said he likes his guys against Bayles or anyone because they’re tough, grind out at-bats and find ways to win.

“We just have to dig deep and win that first one on the road. We’re going to treat that first one like it’s do-or-die,” he said.

Game 2 will start at 5 p.m. Thursday with Game 3, if necessary, starting immediately after.