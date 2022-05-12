Many things catch the eye on the outside of Foxworth Pawn & Trade, and even more items catch the eye inside.

Outside, there are Adirondack chairs, rocking chairs, bicycles, lawn mowers and more.

Foxworth Pawn & Trade has been open since 2014 at 123 Mississippi -587 in Foxworth.

Inside, the shop mainly sells guns and ammunition, but it sells all kinds of things, new and used. It carries electronics, jewelry, video games, instruments, knives, conceal carry purses and anything else of value.

The manager, Gary Holman, said that one thing that makes it different from other pawn shops is that it still carries 1980s toys, original Nintendo games and autographed sports memorabilia.

It is even still somewhat of a bait shop, carrying worms, crickets and artificial lures. Currently, it is not carrying minnows because of supply problems during store hours.

The shop does pawns, loans and layaways.

"We have no changes in the works," Holman said."We plan on continuing to do what we do. Tons of people come in from out of town. I hear our prices are really good, and we have cool stuff. We generate plenty of sales off of social media posts. We post and people call and buy over the phone. Customer service is also important. I believe everyone should be treated like family. Even if you don't like them, you should treat them with some kind of respect. I tell my employees they never know what someone is going through."

Holman said a lot of first responders come in and buy lights for their vehicles because the store keeps a good selection and is located across from a fire station.

Foxworth Pawn & Trade is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

It can be reached at (601)736-5558.