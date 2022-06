Columbia Carquest Auto Parts owners Hoyt and Jamie Jones teamed up with the Backwoods Cruizers Car Club and Bobby Rayborn for their 8th Annual Car-Truck-Bike Show on May 14. The event raised more than $4,000 that was donated to the Marion County Food Pantry and Harvest Ministries. A special thanks goes out to L&W Glass and Columbia Pawn, which allowed the group to use their property for the fundraiser.

Carquest raised thousands of dollars during its annual car show and donated a significant portion of the proceeds to the Marion County Food Pantry. Rip Stringer was the winner of a shotgun that was given away at the car show. He is pictured here with Hoyt Jones, owner of Carquest. Jan Johnson, who is pictured with Carquest owner Hoyt Jones, won a pistol that was given away at the car show. Carquest owner Hoyt Jones hands over the Mayor’s Choice Award to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Barefield.