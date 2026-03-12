New United Methodist Church is excited to announce their Chat & Chew: Project R.E.A.L (Responsible, Empowered, Accountable and Leadership) with keynote speakers, Dr. Angela Johnson, Principal of East Marion Elementary and Dr. Bernard Williams, former native of Columbia and now residing in Eads, Tenn. They will be speaking on “thriving and not just surviving learning what school did not teach you about life.”

New Zion United Methodist invites individuals from the ages 16 to 30 years to join them for this empowering experience that is sure to be filled with inspiration, fellowship, knowledge and worship.

They are offering six weeks of empowering classes for FREE!

Mar. 14: Loving Me-Who Am I and Where Am I Going?

Mar. 21: Decision Making

Mar. 28: Law & Life: Budge/Financial Management

Apr. 11: Visualizing Your Ideal Future

Apr. 25: Own Your Power

All sessions will begin each Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the New Zion Activity Center in the Lampton Community at 10 Rural Center Ln., Columbia, Miss. 39429.