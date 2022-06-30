The City of Columbia has been trying to get several infrastructure projects completed, but rising costs, shortage of materials and lack of manpower have been hindrances. Many of these projects should be underway soon.

"The current project on Honey Alley to replace water and sewer to business structures along the alley will begin this week," Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said Tuesday. "This will include new water and sewer. The modification of a current cleanout to the sewer that allows infiltration during flash flood/rain events will take place. Then the alley way will be paved, which has been a mess for some time."

McKenzie said the city is currently working on a Community Development Block Grant for a large area in Ward 3 and Ward 4. This will affect Conner, Owens and North Main Streets, Mayson and Hawkins Avenues and Jones Lane. Those areas have had problems for many years, and the grant request has been submitted. The city will provide 50% of the funding and is requesting the other half from the Community Development Block Grant. This should also help with the flow of sewage to prevent backups and spillage.

The Rural Development Grant/Loan that the city applied for was approved, and the engineering has been completed. However, the costs have skyrocketed, bringing the board back to the table for further discussion. The city is currently revising the scope of work to hopefully receive affordable bids for the project, and it feels confident that the plans will correct several issues in Ward 1 and Ward 2. McKenzie said he is very hopeful that the new lift station, washing and cleaning of lines, inspection of lines and point repairs will really help with some major issues that residents face due to infiltration of the lines during rain events.

The city will be moving forward with the purchase of some of the Cedar Grove/Bunker Hill water lines in the annexed area. An agreement was reached some time back with the city and county boards. The city has been waiting for the Public Service Commission. This should happen sometime in the near future, and the lines will then be tied in or replaced prior to connection in a timely manner.

Nik Ingram attended the board meeting on June 21 to speak to the board about the Columbia Food and Music Festival. Ingram said he and others in town felt there is a need for more activities other than just Christmas. Ingram said the events will have art, popular food trucks, local or semi-local artists to showcase talents such as singers and songwriters with possible digital music and street performers.

Ingram asked the city to pay for restroom services from Southern On Site Portable Toilets.

Alderwoman Anna Evans requested that male and female restrooms be in separate areas and that they include hand washing stations.

Ingram said there was an application and a screening process to make it a family friendly event with the focus on food and music. He said there would be no vendors with items to sell unless a local business wants to allow them to sell inside their store. The committee wants the focus on brick and mortar shops. It is hoping that each business will have a tent in front of theirbusiness to make it look and feel more like a festival.

The Mississippi Municipal League held its conference last week in Biloxi. Nine cities out of 291 represented received Municipal Excellence Awards. Columbia received an award for public safety under 10,000 residents for its "Special Care Project" that established the Citizens Corps Council in 2021 to provide outreach to the senior and special needs populations.

McKenzie said this conference was also a great time for continuing education classes, new law courses and making new contacts. Evans graduated as an Advanced Municipal Officer, Alderman Jason Stringer graduated as a Basic Municipal Officer and City Clerk Maria Temples graduated as a Certified. McKenzie was re-elected as Vice President of the Pine Belt Mayors Association.

McKenzie reminded everyone that Jeff Bates, a graduate of East Marion High School, will perform in concert Aug. 6 at the Columbia Expo Center. Bates is a country music star who has had two songs make it to the top-20 on the country music charts. The event is part of Bates' "Coming Home to My Mississippi" tour.

Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center is requesting individually packaged snacks for children who are interviewed in abuse or neglect cases. Suggestions include Little Debbie snack cakes, variety pack potato chips, fruit gummies, etc. Donations may be dropped off at City Hall or by calling (601) 909-6294.

The Save the Children bus with backpacks will be at Friendship Park on July 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be fun events at the park during that time as well.

Increases were made to the charge for cremation and burial digging effective July 1. Temples asked about getting a credit card machine at city hall for cemetery payments.

That request was approved.

The board approved golf carts being driven on slow speed streets. However, it stressed that drivers must be licensed, and children would not be permitted to drive the golf carts. Citations will be given to those in violation.