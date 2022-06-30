"It's dry here. There's nothing to do."

That is the sentiment of many people in Columbia, but Sheila "Chunkie" Brown set the wheels in motion last year to add some fun to the city in the form of the Marion County Pedal Pushers.

The group was established on Oct. 9, 2021 after Brown, who is also a member of the Hub City Bike Club, brought the idea to Mayor Justin McKenzie.

While the Hub City group is all adults, the Marion County group is family oriented. There is no age range for participation. They have even had a 4-year-old participate.

Brown creates the route, which she writes down as she drives it in her car. Then she rides her bike along the same route to time herself and come up with rest stops.

Brown meets with business owners on the route and arranges for stops where bikers can fellowship, take pictures and shop at the businesses. She said the businesses usually give riders a discount of some sort. Brown gave a special shout out to The Deck and Sweet Magnolia for their support.

The ride usually begins at 7 p.m. and lasts about 3 hours. Brown always leads on her bike and gauges a good speed for the group.

Each rider decorates their bike and places LED lights on it for safety during the night ride. The best bike receives a most valuable participant award.

Brown brings along her boom box and plays all types of music. She is able to do this because she rides her trike bike, which she calls Irene. She does have a two wheel bike that she calls Bertha. Both bikes are named after her grandmothers.

There is about one ride per month. The cost is $20 per rider, which helps pay for snacks and drinks at rest stops as well as props and prizes for each ride theme. Brown is considering having a complimentary ride soon so people can try it out to see if they want to continue.

Each ride has 50 slots and is flanked by police escorts.

Brown is trying to expand the range of the rides. Originally, each one was downtown. They have expanded onto U.S. 98 and hope to broaden their range even more. Brown hopes to create a committee that can assist her in future plans.

The Marion County Pedal Pushers has a Facebook page, and Brown can be reached at (601) 731-0868.