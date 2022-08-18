The Columbia Board of Aldermen adopted a resolution on Aug. 2 that will allow city law enforcement and fire personnel to receive premium pay benefits if they were employed during the coronavirus peak time.

The funds will come from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, as set out by Mississippi House Bills 1427 and 1542, for the Mississippi Law Enforcement and Firefighters Premium Pay Program. These funds originally came from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund established by the American Rescue Plan Act.

House Bill 1427 allows for each eligible employee to receive $1,000. Eligible employees are those who were employed as full-time or part-time law enforcement officers or firefighters as of July 1, 2022. Employees are only eligible for one payment even if they work in two areas.

"In such challenging times for everyone, our emergency workers have sacrificed their health while serving others, and this is a small but good way to say thank you," Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said.

Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly said navigating the Covid crisis was extremely difficult for everyone but especially our first responders.

"I'm very thankful that the legislature saw fit to honor these heroes for reporting to work daily in the face of a virus that, quite frankly, we still do not know much about," he said.

Columbia Fire Chief Lyle Berard said the City of Columbia is following through on giving this appropriated money to the emergency personnel, and the fire department appreciates it.

"My biggest thing is I'm appreciative along with the fire department. The fact that our elected officials looked for a way to say thanks means a lot," he said. "We sacrificed a lot to be able to provide the highest level of care possible, and it's good to be rewarded for that."

The City of Columbia agreed to follow all guidelines set forth by the two house bills.