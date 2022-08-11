Columbia and Marion County became Excel By 5 certified communities in July when they met the final criteria. The certifications are good for three years, when they must be recertified. Excel By 5 is only in Mississippi and launched in 2001. Now that the communities are certified, they must maintain and grow.

Excel By 5 is an innovative early childhood community certification process focusing on a community's young children. It emphasizes the important roles parents and early childhood educators play in the lives of children during their most formative years of birth to age 5.

Columbia/Marion County Excel By 5 is a coalition comprised of parents, early childhood educators, healthcare providers and other community members.

The committee had to look at what children in the area need and what the community needs to offer. The process highlights what the community has and finds out what it needs.

"People need to support what this program can do for the community," Columbia/Marion Excel By 5 Coalition Chair Ryda Worthy said when she spoke to members of the Marion County Development Partnership at its July Catchy Friday event. "Child development is a workforce development issue. The program increases executive function, and the greatest spike for that is from ages 3 to 5 until another spike in young adulthood."

Executive function is defined as a set of mental skills that include working memory and flexible thinking. These skills give the capacity to plan ahead and meet goals, display self-control, follow directions and stay focused.

An Excel By 5 certification can be for a city, a county or other community. Worthy said she believes this community may be the only city/county combination. Excel By 5 programs can be centered in any location, and it is in the library here.

To receive certification, the coalition had to demonstrate support for parents and children by connecting them with the available resources and services they need to lead healthy, strong lives. Services offered include early childhood screenings by the University of Southern Mississippi's Mississippi Center for Inclusion and a parent resource center where parents can check out items with their library card, professional development for early childhood teachers, parent engagement events and more. A resource guide for families is available at https://smrlcolumbia.wixsite.com/msliibrary.

Petal was the first community to be certified in the state. Jackson County has three cities that are certified, and Ingalls Shipbuilding is very active because they see the benefits in the workforce down the line.

The coalition meets quarterly, and anyone interested in being involved is invited to attend. For more information, contact laaron@marionk12.org or rworthy@smrl.lib.ms.us.