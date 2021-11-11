Health Science II students at the Carl Loftin Career & Technology Center had the opportunity to learn about physical therapy and athletic training from Leigh Ann Ainsworth, Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA), and Lane Murret, Physical Therapist (PT), at Encore Rehabilitation in Columbia. Students were able to observe how patients and staff members work together to set short & long term goals and how individual treatment plans are developed for each patient to progress toward their goals. Students observed multiple modalities, but they also had the opportunity to experience neuromuscular reeducation that involves placing small pads over targeted muscles to send electrical impulses to involuntarily contract the muscles. Electrical stimulation pads were placed on specific arm muscles to trigger involuntary movement in the students’ fingers. The students include, standing, from left, Katlyn Simmons from West Marion, Kyara Hendricks from East Marion, Leigha Taylor from East Marion, Victoria Baughman from East Marion, Leigh Ann Ainsworth, PTA, and Brandi Conway from East Marion. Kneeling are Natalie Holmes from West Marion, Tyler McNabb from West Marion and Hannah Newsome from East Marion.