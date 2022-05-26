CLCTC holds Career and Industry Day

Marion County Carl Loftin Career and Technology Center hosted its annual “Career and Industry Day” on Feb. 9. Kimberly Rawls, Student Services Coordinator, invited community leaders into classrooms to speak to second-year career and technical education students about career and industry updates and personal professional experiences. The speakers include, front row, from left, Angela Johnson, Teacher Academy and Amanda Stevens, Early Childhood Education; back row, Matthew Thigpen, Health Sciences; Mike Russell, Automotive Services; Jeff Dungan, Engineering/Robotics; Chris Crawford, Digital Media; Jonathan Myrick, Construction; David Broom, Work-Based Learning; Trevor Courtney, Automotive Services; Willie Smith, Culinary Arts and Byron Franklin, Automotive Services.

