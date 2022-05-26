Marion County Career and Technology Engineering and Robotics II student Nicholas Colvin earned certification as a Certified SolidWorks Associate (CSWA) this spring.

The CSWA certification indicates a foundation in and apprentice knowledge of 3D CAD design and engineering practices and principles. Only about 10% of users are certified in SolidWorks. Colvin has excelled in Engineering and Robotics at the Marion County CTC, also earning certifications in OSHA-10 and CPR. Engineering and Robotics is taught by Anna Woodrow.