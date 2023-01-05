I have a Christmas Eve tradition that I love. This year was to be my last chance to participate in the tradition of Christmas Eve service at my home church.

I grew up in Jackson and attended Briarwood United Methodist Church, where I am still a member. At times, I went away from that church and attended another or went nowhere, but I always returned. It is a special place filled with special people.

On Dec. 18, a vote was held about whether to close the church. The vote was 11 to four in favor of closing. I voted no simply because I couldn't vote for it. It was like losing another piece of my heart. I knew it needed to be done and that this is how the vote would turn out. Eleven others had the strength to do what I could not.

The church will close June 30, 2023 after 67 years and with it will come the end of another part of my life.

I was christened there, learned about my faith there, went to kindergarten there, had my first job there in the daycare at 15 and grieved family members and friends there. I thought I would be married there one December day amidst the poinsettias, the beautiful red backdrop and stained glass windows.

The church has dwindled down to very few members with maybe a dozen in attendance on a good Sunday morning. Most of the members are older. I don't mean 60 or 70. They are in their 90s and some over 100. Longevity has been a blessing to so many there.

In the past two decades, I have watched both of my parents fade away. When my father was in the throes of Alzheimer's, I took him to church there on Sundays because it was one of the things that made him happy. The members of his Sunday school class were so much help in making sure he got his 9:30 a.m. coffee, got to the room for class and to the sanctuary afterwards. My class supported me in what I needed emotionally to deal with his ever changing moods, memories and abilities. They helped me deal with my frustration at his stubbornness to admit there was an issue while he still could and then with my frustration when it was too late.

I wish I had appreciated all of them when I was younger. When we are young, we often don't see what's important until it's too late and it's no longer available to us. I am thankful that I learned this eventually and have been able to be around these wonderful people as much as I have. When I am able to get to a service there, it brightens my day to see the familiar, welcoming faces.

My heart has broken each time I heard about the passing of another church member who had been my teacher, my boss, my librarian, my confidante, my friend, my caretaker, my pastor and more. I have cried for each light that has extinguished from that congregation. I have hope that I will see each one of them again.

I will make a new Christmas Eve tradition and find a new church home. I will spend more time with friends, old and new, because connection is important for mental health, and isolation can be a slippery slope into a very negative place. My loved ones at my church will find a way to be a part of something positive even after the end of this era.

Beth Riles is a staff writer for The Columbian-Progress. She may be reached at (601) 736-2611 or eriles@columbianprogress.com.