Saturday, April 24, the Columbia Police Department, in conjunction with the National Drug Enforcement Administration, participated in the DEA National Prescription Drugs Take Back Day. Danielle Barber, with the Columbia Police Department, said the day was a big success.

“We collected over 50 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medications,” she said.

The event was held at the Marion General Hospital from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and Barber said there was a steady flow of people dropping off medications during the entire time.

“Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That's dangerous and often tragic,” according to the DEA Take Back website.

If anyone has prescription or over-the-counter medication that needs to be disposed of, they can call the Columbia Police Department at (601) 736-8204.