A new year is upon us along with new sets of goals and dreams. I decided I was not going to make any resolutions this time because I always break them. However, I do have goals set. Some of them are carried over from last year, but that’s OK. They are still my goals.

The last couple of years have been hard on everyone, including me. I know I am not the only one wishing the pandemic would go away and stay away. When will we be able to travel and not have to worry about the virus? When can we make plans to do stuff and not have to worry about cancellations because of the virus? We all are sick and tired of being sick and tired, and we are ready to enjoy life again without having to worry about wearing masks and all the other inconveniences that have been a part of our lives for the last two years.

Then you think about the crazy state of our nation. Justice is now decided by the court of public opinion. If people do not agree with how things happened, protests are staged that are no longer peaceful. Worse yet, the opinions are based on what people think is the truth when most people do not wait to learn the whole story. But the whole story is no longer relevant. Lady Justice, I’m sure, has to be crying over how her system has been made a mockery of.

I also struggle with the empty shelves and lack of supplies everywhere. Going into a grocery store and seeing empty shelves can be a little disconcerting. The thing is it is never the same items. Drive by car lots, and even the lots are empty. Or they have used vehicles mixed in with new vehicles to make it appear that they have a lot of new cars to sell.

This new year comes with a lot of apprehension. People are so tired of how much of a struggle life has been.

There is just so much to be stressed over as we enter the new year. It almost makes you want to stay in bed and bury under the covers for the year. However, that is the last thing we can do.

But we can, together, make goals. Instead of making resolutions that set us up to fail, why not create goals to make the world around us a little bit better?

How about we make goals to be less judgmental and more caring? Or we should vow to make time with friends and family because everyone is tired of being "hunkered" down. Maybe now might be a good time to pick up a new hobby, such as baking or sewing, so we can be even more resourceful.

Most importantly, we should take this year and claim it for us and not live in fear and apprehension because of the world around us.

If we can make those things goals in our own lives, who knows, it just might spread to the next person and the next person faster than the dreaded omicron is spreading.

In fact, let's make that our goal as we head into the new year. Let’s make our world a better place around us and make sure it spreads faster than whatever the newest virus. I might not be able to do anything in Chicago or New York City, but if I do my part here in Columbia and you do your part, it won't take long before all the good things spread.

Let's do this folks! -

Susan Amundson is the news/feature editor of The Columbian-Progress. She may be reached at (601) 736-2611 or samundson@columbianprogress.com.