Once again, downtown Columbia will come to life Friday night as 2022 rolls in. The event will be the last of this year's Experience Columbia downtown Christmas celebration.

Ice skating and Frosty's will open up at 4 p.m., and at 5 p.m. all the other attractions and food vendors will open.

Various entertainment will begin at 7 p.m., beginning with The Dualing Pianos. The duo performed last year as well during the New Year celebration.

A crowd favorite, Troy Laz Band, will be next. The cover tunes band was a hit with the crowd two years ago when they previously performed in Columbia.

Deejay Don King will finish out the night. A midnight firework show will bring in the New Year.

All of the entertainment will be free of charge.