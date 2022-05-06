Voting is not ever required in the United States. It is a right that many Americans have not always had and one that far too many do not currently exercise.

Early on in the history of this nation, voting was restricted to white men who were landowners. It was then expanded to include all white men.

The 15th Amendment in 1870 gave the right to vote, in theory, to all men regardless of their race. This was in theory because so many restrictions and scare tactics were placed on black voters that this right was not able to be exercised freely.

Women were given the right to vote in 1919 with the passage of the 19th Amendment. Still, only white women had the somewhat unrestricted right to vote. Even with that, in the early and mid parts of the 20th century, many women were told what to do, or not to do, by the men in their lives.

Some of us would not be able to vote had those who came before us not fought for that right.

There was a bond election for Marion County School District on May 24, and only 38.64% of those eligible to vote did so. I wonder if the vote would have been different if voter turnout would have been higher.

There is a republican primary election this upcoming Tuesday. I cannot help but wonder what the turnout will be. I cannot help but wonder how many voters are informed about who is running for office. I cannot help but wonder if the election will be determined by who shows up and by name recognition alone.

In April 2021, in primary elections for the Columbia Board of Aldermen, approximately 23% of eligible voters actually voted. These men and women speak and make decisions for all 100% of the eligible voters in Columbia. Yet, they were elected by less than a quarter of those people.

Only about 26% of eligible voted cast votes in an election in November 2021 for election commissioner and city school board members. Some precincts had as little as 5% of voters come to the polls.

The above numbers are appalling considering what so many have gone through to give all of us the freedom to choose our elected officials.

Thomas Jefferson, the third President of the United States, said, "We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate."

If you are not participating in elections, do you have a right to complain about decisions made by voters and by elected officials?

Every single vote matters. Elections have been decided by less than a dozen votes. If everyone who says their vote does not count actually voted, outcomes could change.

Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, declared, "There is no such thing as a vote that doesn't matter."

Many people love to mention Vernon Dahmer and to refer to the statue in Hattiesburg that shows his famous quote, "If you don't vote, you don't count."

Few know that shortly before he died in 1966 after an attack by the KKK for assisting African Americans in voting, he also said, "People who do not vote are deadbeats on the state."

None of us should be willing to be a deadbeat. We should not surrender to the idea that we do not matter. Each of us matters.

Every chance that comes along to vote is a chance for you to determine what happens in your city, your county, your state and your nation.

