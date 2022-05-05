With this new job, I see everything in a different light than I did before as a teacher, a child protection worker and a community support specialist. However, those old views still exist, and the memories of those jobs still linger.

Never is that more apparent to me than when I look at the jail and court dockets. Every single time there are people on the dockets that I knew as a CPS worker. There are women and men on there who I cared for, worked with and saw them and their children go through so much pain and trauma.

When I had a client, I tried to do everything I could to help that person get their life together so they could be there for their children and for themselves.

Many times, the family may have been in the system so long that it was too late for reunification. That never stopped me from hoping and striving to help that parent get their act together. Even when reuniting the child and parent was obviously not in the best interest of the child, I still saw that parent as an individual and wanted the best for them.

I also knew that one day, the children would want to know their parent if they didn't already know them, and the child ultimately has a bond with that parent no matter what that parent did. That curiosity is going to come. What will your child find?

Many times, the child just did not understand why their parents could not love them enough to get clean, to act right, to get a job and be there for them. There is a lot of pain that comes from knowing the person that should have loved you the most would not do what needed to be done to be with you and love you.

When I see those names and charges, which are usually drug charges, I feel a sinking in my heart that cannot be described. Sometimes, I cannot help but cry because "here they go again." Tons of hard work for nothing.

Most of these parents are smart, talented and kind when they are clean. Many of them have been through trauma themselves that they have not overcome or even tried to deal with.

Sometimes, they do try to get help but they go right back to their old places and old "friends" and old ways. That won't work. Getting clean means staying away from the dirt and filth that got you in the position you were in to begin with.

I commend those parents that I worked with who did get their lives together. Some of them are doing so well. I am proud of them for doing what they needed to do and caring enough to put their child and themselves first. When I see them, the pride brings a different kind of tears to my eyes. Tears of happiness for them and for their children. They know who they are.

May is National Foster Care Month. It is also Mental Health Awareness Month.

There would be little need for foster care if people put their children first. The need would be short term and only as a place for a child to stay until their parents were able to take them home.

Many of my clients would complain and cry about the system keeping them from their children. They would cry about how they could not get it together without their children with them. The system has failed many times by placing children back with parents who were not ready, able or willing to do what they needed to do to keep children safe.

The system does make mistakes at times in the opposite direction. There were times when children were taken when it was not necessary. That is, I must admit, a rare exception.

The biggest way for a child to be in a good place is for a parent to be in a good place. Self care and good mental health are important for parents as well. The attitudes and actions of parents affect children in ways they cannot even comprehend.

Parents must get it together for themselves and for their children. If a parent has lost custody of their child, that is not the end. I have also worked with many wonderful foster parents over the years. Most of them are more than willing to allow the children to be in the biological parents' lives if, and that is a big if, the biological parents are clean and would not cause a risk of harm to the child.

A good, loving adoptive parent is not going to allow a biological parent who is high on drugs, committing felonies or in an abusive relationship to see their child. And, they shouldn't.

No matter where you are in your life as a parent or as a human being, it is not too late until you are dead. If any of my former parents are reading this, please stop messing up your life. Nobody can do it for you, and nobody can want it more than you want it.

The system does not owe you anything, but there are people in the system and in this community who care and will help. Those people are tired, but they are still here. First, you must help yourself. You must want to be better more than you want that next high.

You can do it. You have to take that first step. Then the next. One day at a time.

Elizabeth "Beth" Riles is a staff writer for The Columbian-Progress.