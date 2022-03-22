Take just a moment to close your eyes and think back to your favorite sports memory. Perhaps it was watching your alma mater dig down deep to make a memorable comeback and defeat a cross-town rival. For many in these parts, it might be watching one of many exciting chapters in the Egg Bowl rivalry after a Thanksgiving feast with the family. Maybe it goes back even further to a time you played catch with a loved one who is no longer with us.

Memories like these are among the greatest this life has to offer, and I've dedicated my career to preserving and passing them down to future generations. With that said, I'm honored to introduce myself as the new sports editor for The Columbian-Progress. Before I begin telling your stories, I'd like to share just a little bit of mine.

For many of you, I'll most assuredly be known as "the sports guy" or "the camera man." Back in my hometown of Waynesboro, I'll forever be known as "Billy and Donna's boy." When you grow up as the son of a pastor and a teacher, your parents' reputation always precedes you, and I'm awfully proud to be one of three young men in this world who get to follow in my parents' footsteps.

My older brother and I grew up competing in every way imaginable. If he was rooting for Favre and the Packers, I was rooting for Elway and the Broncos. If he was rooting for Kobe and the Lakers, I was rooting for Duncan and the Spurs. If he wanted a ham sandwich, I was going to ask for turkey. Our sibling rivalry pushed us deeper and deeper into the world of sports until it ultimately became our greatest bond.

As if that wasn’t enough to fuel my interest, I also had the privilege of growing up during one of the most exciting eras of high school sports in the Pine Belt. I attended Wayne County High School during the peak years of its storied football rivalry with West Jones. I sat front and center when former NFL player Akeem Davis led the Laurel Tornadoes to shock the defending champion War Eagles en route to claiming a state title of their own. I got to watch the fastest man I have ever seen, current Seattle Mariners outfielder Billy Hamilton, light up local ballparks as a Taylorsville Tartar, effortlessly rounding the bases with little threat of being thrown out.

Often on the move and meeting new people as a preacher's kid, sharing these stories naturally became my go-to way to make friends. After graduating high school in 2012, I decided it was time to begin sharing them with a larger audience. My next door neighbor, longtime local sports writer Dale McKee, gave me my very first opportunity to write by letting me cover local high school football on Friday nights for a little extra cash.

After several years of freelancing for local publications, I came to the realization that this field was where I belonged. If I wasn't covering sporting events for work each evening, I'd be in the stands with all of you enjoying each game as a fan. I've always admired those such as Mr. McKee and Rick Cleveland for their ability to tell stories in a way that makes us feel like we were right there in the moment, and I felt that I had an opportunity to share a small taste of that with my own generation, as well as those to come.

In 2019, I was blessed with the opportunity to begin my career as a sports editor for the Laurel-Leader Call, and last year I was given the opportunity to do the same for the Richton Dispatch and the Greene County Herald. I've made wonderful friends at each stop along the way throughout my career, and I'll never stop bragging about the incredible things I got to watch them accomplish. Just as well, I'm excited to make new friends here in Marion County and share in the excitement of all the great things that are soon to come for your local sports programs.

The world of sports has given me more than I could have ever asked for, and I count it as a privilege to give back by shining a positive light on the student athletes in our communities. I hope you all will enjoy the coverage to come as much as I will thoroughly enjoy bringing it to you.

Brad Crowe is sports editor of The Columbian-Progress. Reach him at sports@columbianprogress.com or call (601) 736-2611.