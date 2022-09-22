Fifty years have now come and gone since President Richard Nixon signed Title IX into effect, opening the door for young women throughout the United States to chase bigger and brighter dreams than ever. Although there's still work to be done, the proof is in the pudding as to how Title IX has continuously made a positive impact in the lives of women throughout Mississippi over the past five decades.

Of course, the most visible impact of Title IX can be seen in the world of sports, which is easy to see in the Magnolia State as well. Mississippi Delta State has won six national women’s basketball championships. Mississippi State has made it to the NCAA women’s basketball championship twice. Southern Miss made the women’s College World Series in softball, and Ole Miss has won a national championship in golf. In track and field, Southern Miss graduate Tori Bowie won NCAA championships before claiming an Olympic gold medal and three world championships.

But it's important to remember that it was never about sports. In fact, not even once did the law mention the words "sports" or "athletics." Title IX begins with 37 words that best define the intent of the law hoped to accomplish.

"No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance."

At its core, Title IX was less about sports and more about equal opportunity. Not only did it provide a stage for exceptional female athletes to compete at a higher level, it provided support for them to pursue even greater accomplishments off the field without fear of discrimination. For every trophy that's been brought back to Mississippi by a female athlete or sports team, thousands of scholarships have been rewarded to fund the educations of young women who have gone on to become industry leaders in their fields of expertise.

In 1970, only 44% of women in the U.S. graduated from high school, and only 11% had received college degrees. Today, more than 91% of American women complete high school, and more than 39% go on to earn degrees from universities.

Did Title IX completely eradicate gender discrimination? Certainly not. It's an issue that many Americans still deal with on a daily basis. But Title IX did serve as a tremendous step in the right direction for achieving the equal rights American women have been striving to earn for more than a century. That in itself, along with 50 years of academic and athletic excellence, is more than worth celebrating.

Brad Crowe is sports editor of The Columbian-Progress. He may be reached at (601) 736-2611 or sports@columbianprogress.com