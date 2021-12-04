There are a lot of words that could be used to describe Columbia’s state championship win over Senatobia, but one sticks out above the rest. The game was just… weird.

In what may be some sort of record, the Wildcats trailed by a touchdown at halftime and managed to come back and win 22-21 despite not picking up a single first down in the second half. In fact, they had just four yards of offense in the second half. Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback said that shows the type of resilience the Wildcats have to be able to find a way to win despite less than ideal circumstances.

“It’s just growth in our kids and our program the last couple years. I think that was the first time all season we were behind at halftime,” he said. “They stole the momentum a little bit, but that showed the maturity of our kids to be able to come from behind and their growth mentally. I don’t think it happens without that. When you have a senior-laden team, I think you see a mature competitor like that.”

Obviously, when a team doesn’t manage a single first down and only gains four yards in a half but still manages to scores eight points, the solution to how it scored becomes either special teams or defense. That was the case Saturday as Kentrell Jackson returned a fumble 78 yards for a touchdown, and the Wildcats punched in the 2-point conversion to go up 22-21. But in retrospect, even that feels… weird.

It’s not weird that Jackson made an incredible play or that the defense produced a touchdown — both have happened for the Wildcats several times this year. What’s weird is that the Wildcats managed to weather the storm and not let all of Senatobia’s momentum lead to a bunch of points for the Warriors.

Because on top of the offense’s ineffectiveness to move the ball, it didn’t protect it either. Columbia quarterback Carter Smith was picked off on back-to-back possessions in the second half, and both times Senatobia got great field position as a result. Yet, the Warriors didn’t score, which is just… weird.

The Columbia defense has been amazing all year and has held opposing offenses to goose eggs for an entire half several times already this year. But that wasn’t the case in the first half Saturday. Senatobia’s offense completely owned the Wildcats early on.

Senatobia put together a great game plan offensively to neutralize the best player the Wildcats have had since Walter Payton in defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis. The Warriors rarely ran the ball inside and did a great job of disguising and scheming runs to get running back Jordan Osborn on the edge as well as rolling quarterback Tyreese Hullette outside of the pocket. With Oatis not having the ability to wreck Senatobia inside, the Warriors were able to move the ball at will on the perimeter.

“That was a great plan on their part,” Bilderback said.

It worked to perfection through the first two quarters as Senatobia scored touchdowns on all three of its first-half possessions, which never came close to happening to the Wildcats defense this year. So, again… weird.

But everything changed when the Wildcats went into the Jim & Thomas Duff Athletic Center at halftime.

Bilderback said the coaching staff challenged the defense at halftime that they had to play better — and that they couldn’t play any worse — and they answered the call by being physical and running to the ball to keep the Warriors from scoring at all in the second half.

“We just had to settle down, get lined up right and do what we do and not let the stage be too big for us,” Columbia defensive coordinator Bo Russum said. “These kids have never played in a game like this, but once they settled down, I knew we were going to be OK. And they just played lights out in the second half.”

“We did better on the perimeter in the second half,” Bilderback added. “Also, we stayed with our coverage a lot better in the second half, too.”

Right tackle Jason Townsend agreed that what happened in the locker room at halftime, which got the team to come together as one, changed the tide of the game.

“If the defense didn’t come out in the second half to pick up the offense, we wouldn’t be state champs right now,” he said.

Outside linebacker DJ Cloyd, who had six tackles in the game, said the coaches told them they need to play their brand of football — Wildcat football. Cloyd and company didn’t just rise to the occasion in easy circumstances either. On the game’s final possession, Senatobia had it first-and-goal at the Columbia 6, but the Wildcats stuffed them on three straight plays to keep them out of the end zone and force a field goal that the Warriors missed.

Oatis said the main thing that happened in the locker room was the defense reset its focus and settled down.

The Columbia coaching staff has discussed all year about using Omar Johnson and Josh Brown on defense when they needed them, and the time finally came in the second half when they did need them in a big way. With Jonathan Wiltz banged up at linebacker, Johnson filled in on key running downs. In the secondary, CJ Magee, who has been rock solid all year and just appeared to be having an off day, was struggling, so the Wildcats plugged in Brown. While the duo only combined for four tackles and one pass breakup, their presence was felt throughout the defense because they were never out of position.

“It’s all hands on deck when you’re trying to win the championship. It’s fitting those guys were able to come back over and help us win,” Bilderback said.

Johnson and Brown, who also accounted for 134 out of Columbia’s 161 yards offensively and two touchdowns, have both played a ton of defense in years past. Johnson played starter-level snaps as an inside linebacker during his sophomore and junior seasons, but he was rarely used this year to preserve him for offense and because the Wildcats had plenty of capable of linebackers. Brown’s story is similar — he started for two years at free safety but only played defense sparingly this year when necessary — but it was a combination between his offensive role and the fact he was coming off a torn ACL.

One of those capable linebackers that kept Johnson from having to play defense this year is Jalon Anderson, who emerged in the spring as a possible starter and became one of the defense’s biggest playmakers as the year progressed. But despite being a key contributor all year, there were probably at least 10-15 names fans or analysts would go through on Columbia’s roster when discussing who would win MVP of the State Championship before landing on Anderson. But yet it was the 5-foot-11, 170-pound linebacker, who amassed 15 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, who earned top honors, which felt… weird.

Senatobia was definitely better than it appeared to be going into the game and had all the ingredients to match up well with Columbia. Bilderback said it’s hard to accurately gauge a team like the Warriors when they haven’t played a single common opponent with Columbia, and he wasn’t quite sure what they were going to face.

“They played their best, too,” he said. “The funny thing is, No. 6 (Hunter Mabry) caught those (three touchdown) passes, but in all the games we broke down on film, he had only been targeted like four times in their last four games. We felt good about our matchups there with him, but credit to him and them for making plays.”

Talk about weird. A receiver who had only been thrown to four times in the past four games caught three touchdowns against the usually stout Wildcat defense on top of intercepting a pass on defense — that’s just… weird.

To cap off all of the craziness that ensued Saturday, Senatobia kicker Ben Thompson, who confidently and easily drilled all three of his extra points and had made 85% of his PATs this season, completely shanked what would have been the game-winning field goal from just 20 yards out — the same exact distance as the extra points. The pressure to deliver under those circumstances — trailing by one, just 26 seconds on the clock, a state championship and a lifetime of glory on the line — can’t be understated. But for him to miss it the way he did really was just… weird.

It all just seems so crazy. Columbia was favored all season long to take home the gold ball. The Wildcats steamrolled opponent after opponent on their way to their first state championship appearance since 1998, and they were expected by everybody outside of Senatobia to deliver their first state title since 1982. But yet, it took everything from unlikely heroes, a dominant offense in the first half going ice cold in the second half, a defense that couldn’t stop a cold in the first half not allowing a point in the second and a kick that goes through the uprights 85 times out of 100 being shanked for Columbia to win state. But for some reason, it felt like the perfect mixture for one crazy, exhilarating, brilliant and… weird game.

I bet the Wildcats wouldn’t change how it happened for the world because at the end of the day, weird or not, they have been immortalized as the 2021 Class 4A State Champions.