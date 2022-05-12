I am glad that I do not have a vote to cast Tuesday in the Bond Issue to consolidate East and West Marion.

For months I’ve been toiling on which side I was going to fall, for or against. In the early going, I was completely for it because I saw it as the only way to bring up the district as a whole and do what’s best for the children. But the more I looked into it and learned about the whole process behind it, I soured on it.

The first thing that soured me was how the entire plan was rolled out and seemingly thrown at Marion County’s citizens out of nowhere. With how detailed the plans are, it’s clear the consolidation is something that has been being worked on for much longer than we have known about it. Rather than presenting it just a couple months ago and putting a $15.1 million price tag at the feet of the county, I believe it would have done the school board a lot of good to have forums before a plan was ever presented. It should have given Marion County’s citizens more of a say so in the plan from the beginning and provided more than just one take it or leave it plan.

Rather than trying to accomplish everything all at once with a gargantuan price tag, I think the better approach would have been to roll out this vision over five years, or even 10. Change is hard for a lot of people, especially when it happens quickly. The whole process has felt extremely rushed, and I believe that has contributed to a lot of the negativity. Those who are against it feel like they’re being forced into something almost immediately, and those for it are fighting back. I have a feeling that if the bond passes, there are going to be a lot of parents who are against consolidation who opt to send their children to a private school or even find a way to move into the city’s school district. That’s how ugly this whole thing has gotten. When change is swift and unyielding, the reaction is just as swift and drastic.

The main thing that had me thinking I should be against the bond is the heavy emphasis on athletics. And this is coming from a sports guy. I spent the past six years covering Marion County sports and have seen up close and personal just how poor the facilities are at the county schools. But the reality is the athletes have not only made do without fancy equipment, they have truly thrived on the field. The facilities are rough, but they haven’t held anyone back.

But then we started working on the graduation magazine we do here each year at the C-P. I noticed, once again, that East Marion doesn’t have a STAR Student this year. To be a STAR Student, a senior must score at least a 25 on the ACT and have a 93 average for their high school years. And for the third time in the past four years, East Marion didn’t have a student qualify. That’s not a dig at East Marion by any means — there are some incredible educators who work there and even more wonderful children who go there — but that is something that absolutely has to change. During my time here, none of the other schools have ever had one year without a student qualifying.

With this consolidation, there is a plan in place to address low ACT scores, which are extremely important in securing admission and scholarships to go to college. The district plans to start training students for the ACT beginning in middle school and has earmarked funds to pay for tests. That is 110% a plan I can get behind. Academics are at the absolute forefront in my mind.

Yet, I’m still torn. I don’t like the concept of taxes increasing at all, and I think the board should have approached consolidation from a completely different angle. The whole thing has felt rushed and a bit shady. On the other hand, I can see very clearly that the students of Marion County deserve better, and the consolidation could provide better.

If someone were to twist my arm and force me to pick, I likely would vote no on this particular bond issue. I believe there needs to be change, but this doesn’t feel like the best avenue. If there were a way to cover more of the costs with grant money — or maybe even waiting a few years when the country’s economy is back to thriving — then I would be for it.

With inflation as bad as it is, this doesn’t feel like the right time. In speaking to various people, I’ve learned that if Columbia High School were to build its new stadium today, it would cost the city school district double than what it paid just 18 short months ago. The City of Columbia has had to change its plans regarding the SportsPlex because the cost of materials has gone through the roof.

Biting off this big of a chunk out of the apple right now, with the way the economy is and how fast this whole consolidation plan has been put together and presented, just doesn’t feel right.

Joshua Campbell is publisher of The Columbian-Progress. Reach him via email at joshuacampbell@columbianprogress.com or call (601) 736-2611.