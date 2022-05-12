Southern Tire Mart, TL Wallace, DeepWell Energy Services or any other businesses under the umbrella of Duff Capital Investors are not going anywhere and will continue to grow and base their operations out of Marion County.

Last week, a resident of Marion County, Jay Ginn, told the Board of Supervisors incorrectly that Southern Tire Mart would be moving to Hattiesburg and TL Wallace would only stay here until Marion County’s taxes affect its bottom line. Duff Capital Investors owner Thomas Duff reported Friday none of that is true.

“We are not moving anywhere. We love Marion County, and we love being in Columbia,” he said.

In fact, Southern Tire Mart last month purchased 25 acres at the Columbia Industrial Park to build a new tire plant that will employ up to 100 Marion County residents. It is set to open in 2023.

“Jim Duff and I spend a lot of time supporting Columbia and Marion County, and all of our folks want to see Columbia and Marion County grow and prosper,” Thomas Duff said. “I hope we’ve been a small part of that growth, and we will continue to be.”