The older you get, faster time seems to fly right by. It seems like I only recently started getting used to writing "2022," and it's already time to bid the year farewell. But before I do that, I'd like to take a few moments to reflect on just how truly blessed I've truly been over the past 365 days and how The Columbian-Progress played a significant role in making that so.

Around this time one year ago, my circumstances were much different. The pandemic was not very kind to many small businesses around this country. There was no exemption for the newspaper industry, as I was among the many unfortunate ones who were laid off in the first quarter of 2021. Having fought so hard to make this career a reality, however, I wasn't ready to give up. I spent the rest of 2021 doing part-time work in the same department for several different newspapers around the Pine Belt, holding out hope that the opportunity would eventually present itself for me to relaunch my career as a full-time sports journalist.

As time passed, that hope started to dwindle. Despite focusing harder to make each and every story and photo a positive reflection on my skill and work ethic, the opportunities just weren't coming. It was late December 2021 when I had a really difficult conversation with my best friend. I told him that if no opportunities came within the next 100 days, I'd have to move on and choose a career in a different field. It wasn't what I wanted, but I didn't have the luxury of being able to wait any longer. One hundred days. That was all the hope I had left.

Fast forward to the beginning of March 2022 — roughly 70 days later — I received a message from someone I wasn't very familiar with at the time named Joshua Campbell. He was a sports journalist just like myself who had just recently moved up the ranks as publisher of The Columbian-Progress, and he asked if I'd have an interest in interviewing for his paper's sports editor position.

I'll be honest. I knew very little about Columbia or Marion County at that time, despite having spent most of my life just a couple hours away. But that didn't matter much to me in the moment. I'm really passionate about what I do, and I'd have accepted an interview in Timbuktu if it meant having a chance to continue doing what I love each day. I interviewed for the position just one week later, and two weeks after that, I was searching for a new place to call home so I could join a new staff at The Columbian-Progress.

For those who are still keeping count, that means I started this new job roughly 90 days after my 100-day promise to a friend. Sure, you could just chalk that up as irony if you'd like, but personally, I don't see it as much of a coincidence at all. In my eyes, it was an answered prayer, one for which I'll truly be forever grateful.

As the months went by, I came to realize that I had not only been gifted with a new opportunity to do what I love, but I'd become part of an incredible new community. I was embraced with open arms, not only by my new coworkers but by Marion County as a whole, as I began to make new friendships and learn more about this new place to call home. It was everything I could've asked for, both personally and professionally. I got to continue shining a positive light on exceptional student athletes and coaches in various sports throughout the spring, fall and winter, all the while being inspired by how much they themselves pour into their crafts. They take tremendous pride in representing their communities, which in turn made me even more proud of the opportunity I've been blessed with to help recognize them for their achievements and efforts.

Today, roughly a year removed from what I feared would be my last days as a sports journalist, I can reflect on the year 2022 with an overwhelming sense of gratitude for this county, this publication and all the twists and turns in my journey that ultimately brought me to this place.

To those who might be reading this during difficult times, I hope this will encourage you to continue fighting for your dreams. No season or trial lasts forever, and if you're willing to invest in what you love and take a few leaps of faith, you might just find the answered prayer you've been searching for.

So here's to the year passed, the year that lies ahead and all the memories we'll make along the way.

"In my distress I called upon the LORD; to my God I cried for help. From his temple he heard my voice, and my cry to him reached his ears." — Psalms 18:6

Brad Crowe is sports editor of The Columbian-Progress. He may be reached at (601) 736-2611 or sports@columbianprogress.com