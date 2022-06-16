In what seems like the blink of an eye, four years have come and gone since the last Father’s Day I celebrated with my dad, Billy Crowe. This weekend I visited his gravesite, where I sat for nearly an hour, failing miserably to come up with the words that I wish so badly I could share with him. Although I can’t say for sure whether Heaven subscribes to The Columbian-Progress, I like to think my dad has probably put in the request. So, if you’ll humor me for a moment, I’d like to give it one just more shot.

It’s pretty safe to say that a lot has happened since 2018. I envy the fact that my dad lived a full life without even once having to hear the word “Covid.” As an outgoing minister who loved visiting his friends and sparking spontaneous conversations with strangers, the idea of quarantining would have been absolute torture to him. As an avid jokester, however, I’m sure he’d have gotten a kick out of seeing us all roam around wearing masks for two years.

On the bright side, he’d be elated to know that his Mississippi State Bulldogs finally won the College World Series. Everything I know and love about sports was inspired by the countless memories he and I made enjoying them together, and there weren’t many things he enjoyed more than watching his Diamond Dawgs in action.

That being said, I’ll let the good Lord break the news to him about who’s representing the Magnolia State in Omaha this week.

I wish I could tell him all about the new home I’ve made for myself in Columbia and the new friends I’ve made in the process. As my biggest supporter, he’d have adored this community for the way you’ve all welcomed me in as one of your own. Every single one of his visits would’ve assuredly included a trip to Bogie’s for their take on his all-time favorite meal, crawfish étouffée.

Most of all, he’d be pleased to know that all is well with his family. His boys are all grown up, even his youngest, Devan, who turns 16 in August and is now even taller than my dad was. My mom is now teaching at a newly opened school within the very same church where they once began their ministry together. Life is full of twists and turns, but the lessons and values he helped instill in us have kept us all on the right path.

Of course, not a day goes by that my dad isn’t missed. I still miss all the jokes, all the sermons and all the long nights of shooting hoops together at the gym. But I take great comfort in knowing he’s now in a much better place, eagerly awaiting the day when we’ll all meet again.

After all, all Dawgs do go to Heaven. Happy Father’s Day, Dad. We love you, and we’ll see you again soon.