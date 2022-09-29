I had tears rolling down my cheeks yesterday as I read a thank you note from a lady I wrote a story on earlier this month. She thanked me for saying words about her because she "had never had anyone do anything like this" for her. She said she always does for others and never allows others to do for her.

Her words meant a great deal to me. I have always been in "helping" professions where it was obvious that what I did made some kind of impact on people's lives.

Since I have started writing for The Columbian-Progress, I sometimes feel as if I am running from place to place writing a story and going on to the next one. The days and stories can all become a blur at times. Woodlawn Prep's Darin Tubbs put it perfectly when he said I remind him of the song, "I've Been Everywhere." I felt that. I feel it most days.

That letter helped me realize I can still make a difference in the lives of individuals that cross my path by telling their stories and hopefully inspiring others and bringing a smile into their day.

I am happy that I have three stories in this week's MC Living magazine, and that my story about the Church Street Fairy House is featured on the cover. That is a happy story that I hope brings more people to visit. It can be magical for both children and adults. It's a wonderful thing when the imagination can run wild and invent its own stories and visuals of the little creatures who live in that house.

I get to write this column every three weeks. I am learning to find my voice and my bravery at the same time. There are many things that need to be said, but it is difficult to be open, honest and vulnerable to the world. It is hard to say things that may make some people angry or hateful, but there are many things that need to be said.

For now, I am happy to say I made a difference to someone in this job. I am happy to say I have unlearned many of the "bad" habits and grammar I taught for years because it is not AP style. I was asked in my interview if I could write. I was never asked if I could take pictures. I am happy to say that my photography has improved immensely, although it has a long, long way to go. I at least know what an F stop is now.

My happiness will be even stronger when I find the courage to speak my truth no matter who it upsets, and when I finally get a draft back with no red marks on it. You will find all those items in frames in my office one day. For now, that thank you note is there to remind me I can make a difference where I am at this moment.

