Michael Worth Novinski decided he wanted his Eagle Scout project to be beautifying, he chose and repairing Friendship Park. He got together with the Pine Needles Garden Club, the Beta Club at Columbia High School, his friends from Troop 45 and the City of Columbia crew to determine what needed to be done.

He fixed three park benches with one pending repairs, replaced parts of the pavilion and organized a work day to prune bushes and place pine straw around trees and shrubs in the park. His main goal was mostly about bringing people together.

The group even ended up weeding and placing pine straw in front of the school.

"I feel like I owe it to the park. I enjoyed it when I was younger. It needs maintenance, and I want to give back," Novinski said.