For those of you who know me personally or have worked with me on an article or project, I would imagine that you know I’m a reasonable person who wants what many of you do — what’s best for our community.

From supporting our local sports and schools, working with local government officials and school administrators and assisting parents in the pursuit of their child’s dreams, I have always strived to be an asset for the community. The past two months I’ve spent as publisher of The Columbian-Progress have been no different. Coincidentally, different is exactly what I’m going for right now with that same goal in mind — doing what’s best for the community.

As much as reporters love breaking news, especially when it’s big, we take absolutely no joy in witnessing pain and suffering. We are people just like anyone else and hate to see heartbreaking losses.

The absolute worst of it is when we already know when the call comes through that we’re heading out to cover something horrific. Anyone familiar with a police or fire scanner knows what all the codes mean as dispatch calls them out. When that code that means “coroner needed” comes through, it takes the air right from your chest. You know what you’re walking into before you get there. Too often, we see things we wish we didn’t that haunt us for days, weeks or even months, creeping into our conscience every time we close our eyes. Just because we have to cover horrific things with an objective point of view doesn’t mean we don’t care. For me personally, the first thing I do when I arrive on scene for something like that is say a prayer for those involved and their families. I don’t wish for tragedy to get clicks on our website, nor does anyone who works at the C-P.

But covering things from an objective point of view means painting a clear picture, so that our readers can know the truth of exactly what happened. One way we do that is by using pictures to illustrate the scene.

For fatal car accidents, we’ve always had a number of policies in place, including only photographing the vehicles (showing no person or blood), waiting until the family has been notified and waiting at least 24 hours from the time of the accident to publish anything. We do those things to be as respectful as we possibly can to those affected.

But as I’ve learned over the past several days, our readers believe we need to take it a step further. I have no issue with making necessary changes to our policies that our community wants. This is, after all, a community newspaper.

So, effective immediately, we will no longer publish any photos relating to a fatal car accident without consent from the victim’s family. In no way do we want to add to a family’s pain and suffering while they are going through such a difficult time.

All journalists were taught that news is news and that you have to be willing to publish the hard stuff, the uncomfortable stories. One of the hardest adjustments anyone can make is completely altering their ways, but I’m more than willing to change the way the C-P handles these situations to better serve the community.

To those who have been hurt by the C-P using photos from these accidents, I sincerely apologize. It was never done with the intent to harm, only to inform. Our job has always been to connect people with information, and we’re not in this business to chase clicks or views.

If anyone wishes to further this conversation with me, my contact information is below and the door to my office is always open.

Joshua Campbell is publisher of The Columbian-Progress. Reach him via email at joshuacampbell@columbianprogress.com or call (601) 736-2611.