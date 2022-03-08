A high speed, two-vehicle accident on Mississippi 13 resulted in the death of Rubin Bourn, 54, of Oak Vale Thursday afternoon.

Bourn, a software consultant, was traveling south on a small Zhejiang Motorcycle when he collided with a gold Ford Ranger driven by 19-year-old Daniel Griffith of Jayess that was heading north, according to a witness on scene and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The witness said Griffith was attempting to turn west onto Mississippi 44 when the collision happened at approximately 12:45 p.m. Bourn died before any emergency personnel could arrive on scene, according to the witness.

The accident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.